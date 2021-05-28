Man who harassed BBC reporter Sima Kotecha given hospital order
A man who admitted harassing BBC reporter Sima Kotecha and a camera crew as they prepared for a live broadcast has been given a hospital order.
Leicester Crown Court heard Russell Rawlingson hurled abuse at the team on 10 May as they were about to go on air in the city.
Rawlingson had approached the BBC team shouting coronavirus was "fake news", the court heard.
A judge said Rawlingson was "clearly a risk to members of the public".
The 52-year-old, of Glenfield Road, Leicester, was originally charged with causing racially-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, as Ms Kotecha believed his behaviour was "racist and abusive".
However, he pleaded guilty to a lesser non-racially aggravated version of the offence.
Apologies to our guests who we had to send home without putting on air after myself and team were subjected to racist and abusive behaviour - sad obstruction of reporting of a national crisis. Yes I’m furious— Sima Kotecha (@sima_kotecha) May 10, 2020
Ms Kotecha had been due to interview people at Leicester's Clock Tower following a government statement on coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but the segment was cancelled.
Rawlingson also admitted unrelated charges including assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a bladed weapon.