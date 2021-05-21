Anand Parmar: Three deny murder of man found in car in Leicester
Three men have denied murdering a man found with fatal injuries in a car stopped by police.
Anand Parmar was found injured in a Vauxhall Astra stopped by officers on Brighton Road in Leicester on 12 April.
Jeffery Carew, 22, of Marsh Close in Leicester, Renaldo Baptiste, 34, and Jurrat Khan, 25, both of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to murder at Leicester Crown Court.
They are due to face trial at the same court on 29 November.
Mr Parmar was taken to hospital after being found in the car but died later.
A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of "significant injuries" to his head and chest.
