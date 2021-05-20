Teenager stabbed near Hastings High School in Burbage
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed on a road near a school, police said.
Officers were called to St Catherine's Close, near to Hastings High School, in Burbage, Leicestershire, at about 15:15 BST on Thursday.
They said they were told the teenager was stabbed once by a boy known to him.
He has been taken to hospital and is in a stable condition. Two other boys, both 16, have been arrested in connection with the assault and remain in custody.
Police said they understood the stabbing did not happen at the school.
