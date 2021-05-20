Pro-Palestine drone factory protest in Leicester enters second day
- Published
A protest which has seen the roof of a combat drone factory occupied has entered its second day.
Members of Palestine Action climbed onto the Israeli-owned Elbit Systems subsidiary UAV Tactical Systems in Leicester on Wednesday morning.
The facility builds unmanned aerial vehicles that the protesters allege have been used in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
A number of supporting demonstrations have been held outside the gates.
Elbit has not commented on the protest.
Police have been at the site overnight and a fire service aerial ladder is being used to speak to the group.
On Wednesday, Assistant Chief Constable Kerry Smith said: "Specially-trained officers remain at the site this evening and are continuing to engage with the protesters."
Police also confirmed other groups had gone to the site and officers were "facilitating their right to peaceful protest on the ground".
More than 200 people are thought to have died in rocket attacks and airstrikes between Israel and Gaza militants in recent days.
Palestine Action said its protest was designed to highlight the role of UK-made military equipment in the Middle East.
Early in the occupation, red paint was sprayed on to the side of the building.
