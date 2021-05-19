BBC News

Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Leicester drone factory

Protesters have staged a vigil on the roof of a factory involved in building combat drones.

A group called Palestine Action says it has occupied part of the Israeli-owned Elbit factory, UAV Tactical Systems on Scudamore Road in Leicester.

The facility builds unmanned aerial vehicles that the protesters allege have been used in recent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

They say they have chained the gates shut and disrupted production.

Both Leicestershire Police and Elbit have been approached for comment.

Escalating tensions in Gaza, Israel and the West Bank have recently turned into violence, with exchanges of rockets and air strikes resulting in more than 200 reported deaths.

