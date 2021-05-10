Awards for officers over Leicester City helicopter crash response
- Published
Two officers who tried to rescue five people killed in a helicopter crash outside Leicester City's stadium have been awarded medals for their actions.
Five people - including the club chairman - died in the crash in 2018.
Sgt Michael Hooper and PC Stephen Quartermain have received Queen's Gallantry Medals for their efforts.
Sgt Shaun Randall was also given a Queen's Commendation for Bravery for responding to an explosion in Leicester that killed five people.
The three Leicestershire Police officers were among 12 people who received commendations in the Civilian Gallantry List on Saturday.
Sgt Hooper and PC Quartermain were among the first on the scene after the helicopter carrying Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others came down shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium.
Both suffered burns and smoke inhalation after trying to pull people from the flaming wreckage.
Their efforts were recognised in 2019 when they were among four people nominated for National Police Bravery Awards.
Sgt Randall was on duty when a shop on Hinckley Road was blown up in an insurance scam on 25 February 2018, and managed to help free a man trapped in the rubble.
Three men behind the £300,000 plot were jailed for life.
Lord Willy Bach, the outgoing police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire, called the officers' actions "inspiring".
"They put aside any considerations for their own safety in a bid to save lives, and it is fitting that their actions have been recognised in this way," he said.
"Both of these dreadful incidents will be etched in all our minds for many years to come and... I think it's fair to say that without the actions of these officers the toll could have been even higher."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.