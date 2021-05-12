Man hit by boss in row wins unfair dismissal case
- Published
A man who was hit by his boss in an argument has been awarded £8,000 for unfair dismissal from the company.
Jake Rawnsley was awarded the money in a tribunal, which heard the owner of Queniborough Aluminium Services, in Leicestershire, also called him a "jumped up, know-it-all, spoilt child".
The tribunal heard Mr Rawnsley wrote on his clocking off card: "Attacked by owner. No longer feel safe here."
The firm said they believed the judgement was fair.
'Stress'
The tribunal heard in 2018 Mr Rawnsley, who had been working at the firm for three years, was given the task of keeping the stores clean and in order.
On 17 October 2019, there was a confrontation with the firm's managing director, Antony Beall, after Mr Rawnsley asked whether other employees should be helping him with the work.
It was heard Mr Beall lost his temper and struck Mr Rawnsley before pushing him and telling him to leave.
As he clocked off, the tribunal heard Mr Rawnsley wrote: "Attacked by owner. No longer feel safe here". He later reported the incident to police.
After approaching his GP, he was signed off for two weeks with stress and the tribunal heard he sent a text to a colleague suggesting he was unsure if he would return.
The tribunal heard Mr Beall had initially texted Mr Rawnsley to apologise for his part in the incident.
However, four days later he sent a letter to Mr Rawnsley that stated he was a "jumped up, know-it-all, spoilt child".
The tribunal found this insult amounted to age discrimination. It also found Mr Rawnsley was unfairly dismissed.
"There was no justification for Mr Beall assaulting the claimant, much as he may have later regretted it," said employment judge Martin Brewer.
"The tribunal is firmly of the view that an assault on a subordinate by a managing director who then pushes him towards the door telling him to go amounts to a clear breach of the implied term of trust and confidence.
"The claimant was entitled to resign and to treat himself as having been dismissed."
Following the ruling, a spokesperson for Queniborough Aluminium Services said they believed the judgement was fair.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.