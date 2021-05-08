Leicestershire: Peregrine falcon dies after being shot by air gun
The RSPCA is calling for tighter controls on air weapons after a peregrine falcon was shot with an air gun.
The protected bird was found on Brighton Avenue, Wigston, Leicestershire, on 19 April, after it flew into the window of a house.
The bird was taken to an assessment centre but later died.
The Home Office has been contacted for a response.
Homeowner Philip Kingsley-Elton said he had been working with his dad David when they heard "a loud bang".
'Beautiful bird'
Mr Kingsley-Elton said he and his father found the bird dazed and with a bloody shoulder after it hit their window and, after speaking to a vet, they contacted the RSPCA.
"We live close to Knighton Park and so we are lucky to be able to see all kinds of wild birds, although we had not seen a peregrine falcon here before," he said.
"It's just very sad this has happened to such a beautiful bird."
The bird was taken to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, in Nantwich, Cheshire, for assessment, where it was found to be "very lethargic and dehydrated and thin".
An X-ray showed a lead pellet was lodged in its right wing, with the left wing fractured and injuries also suffered to the bird's neck.
RSPCA inspector Sally Kearns said: "We suspect the bird had been shot some time prior to flying into the caller's window as the wounds described by the vet are not very fresh.
"This means we have no idea where or when the shooting took place, and are therefore appealing to anyone who has any information."
The RSPCA said it received nearly 1,000 calls to investigate cases where animals had been shot every year, and said tougher rules "along with better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun" were required.
"Requirements that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop could help relieve the problem," it added.