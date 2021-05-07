Elections 2021: Conservatives retain Leicestershire County Council
- Published
The Conservatives have retained control of Leicestershire County Council for the sixth successive time.
The party increased their majority to 41 of the 55 seats, with two seats yet to declare.
The Conservatives also gained two seats - Coalville North and Forest and Measham - from Labour.
Council leader Nick Rushton said the party had become "very popular, particularly among the working classes".
The Tory councillor, who has led the authority since 2012, retained his seat in North West Leicestershire.
He said: "I've been out on the doorsteps, not only in relatively safe seats like mine, but I've been to some of the marginal areas.
"At the moment we're very popular, particularly among the working classes."
The Liberal Democrats also lost ground after Coalville South, Mallory and Market Harborough East went to the Tories.
With eight seats, the Liberal Democrats remain the second largest party on the council with Labour on four.
'A blue rinse'
Labour's group leader, Dr Terri Eynon, lost her seat to the Conservatives in Coalville North.
She told BBC Radio Leicester: "The electorate, they don't vote for you on how hard you work, how much case work you do, how many meetings you turn up to - they vote for someone who represents them.
"They choose someone who they feel will feel the same way that they do and clearly at the moment that isn't members of the Labour Party here in North West Leicestershire, which I feel is sad but that's the way it goes."
North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen said he had not expected a whitewash in the district, "more a blue rinse".
He said: "We ran the most professional campaign and the results showed - people came out and they voted Conservative."
