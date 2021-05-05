University of Leicester staff strike and call for global boycott
Staff at a university have begun strike action and urged a global boycott of the institution as part of a dispute over job cuts.
The University and College Union (UCU) said it had made the move in response to plans to axe up to 60 jobs at the University of Leicester.
Union members have also started a marking and assessment boycott.
A university spokesman said the action was "regrettable" and called for more talks.
Plans to review 145 posts were revealed earlier this year after a "drop in demand" for some subjects, with about 60 due to be cut.
'Protect jobs'
Leicester UCU chair Dr Sarah Seaton said: "Leicester UCU members are refusing to mark any work or take part in assessments with the knowledge that our union has called on the academic community to back us with a global boycott.
"No-one takes this action lightly but we must protect jobs and student learning conditions."
The UCU is also asking other professionals to support them by not applying for any advertised jobs at Leicester, not speaking at any conferences in Leicester and not writing for any academic journal produced by Leicester.
UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "It is rare for UCU to call for a global academic boycott, and doing so reflects the seriousness of the situation.
"The university needs to lift its threat of compulsory redundancies if it wants to end this dispute."
A University of Leicester spokesman said: "It is regrettable that the UCU union has decided to proceed with strike action and has called for a global boycott.
"Our priority remains ensuring our current students can complete their assessments for this academic year, and that our finalists can graduate and take the next steps in their journey.
"We have asked UCU to meet us on several occasions, but so far they have declined. However, we will continue to try and engage with them."
