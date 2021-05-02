Lutterworth Golf Club fire destroys building
A golf club has been left severely damaged by a fire overnight.
Fire crews from Leicestershire and Warwickshire were called to Lutterworth Golf Club at about 22:00 on Saturday and worked through the night to put out the blaze.
Firefighters were still at the scene on Sunday. Staff at the golf club described the blaze as "major".
Photographs show the flames gutted the building, but no one is believed to have been inside at the time.
South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa said the damage to the club was "absolutely devastating to see".
