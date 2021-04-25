Covid: Family donates 'lifeline' iPads after dad's death
- Published
The family of a man who died with Covid-19 has expressed their gratitude to the hospital that cared for him with a donation of iPads.
Bharatkumar Shah, 68, spent 16 days in intensive care at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester, in January.
During this time his family was unable to visit but said daily video calls with him were "a lifeline".
Since his death on 1 February, the family has raised £5,000 to buy tablets and stereos for the hospital.
"The only communication we had with our dad for the days he was in hospital was through an iPad," said his daughter Beena Shah.
"We took it in turns twice a day to video call him so that he could feel that we were still with him and fighting with him, and that was our lifeline."
The family said although he could not respond, they could see his eyes flutter so felt he could hear them.
They said their father had always "loved to help others" so raising the money after his death had helped them "cope better".
"We want to make sure that other families can have that communication with their sick loved ones, whether they are in intensive care or even beyond the pandemic," said another of Mr Shah's daughters, Sima Shah.
The Shah family handed over the devices to the hospital on Friday.
Maria McCarthy, deputy sister at Glenfield Hospital, called the family "exceptional" for their donations.
"During the pandemic visiting has been very limited in the hospital so we have needed alternative means of communicating with families at home," she said.
"During this time iPads have been critical for their communication and has allowed patients to be in contact with their families and see how they progress through the intensive care journey.
"These donations are critical to enhance the patient's journey and experience on the intensive care unit."
