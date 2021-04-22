Leicester City favourite's appeal after football medals stolen
Thieves have stolen "precious items" belonging to a former assistant manager who played a key role in Leicester City's 2016 Premier League title win.
Steve Walsh, who was also head of recruitment, was credited with signing Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.
Among the items taken from his Lancashire home were a Premier League winners medal and a special edition Leicester City watch.
Police have confirmed they are investigating the burglary.
Mr Walsh, who left Leicester City to join Everton in 2016, is now a special advisor at Charlotte Football Club in North Carolina in the US.
His daughter posted an appeal about the burglary on Twitter.
🚨 PLEASE SHARE 🚨— Hannah Walsh (@Lady_PR7) April 21, 2021
Thieves have broken into my parent’s home and stolen my Dad’s:
Premier league winners medal
Championship winners medal
League one winners medal
A special edition #LCFC watch
Please help us get them back.
Contact @LancsPolice if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/3h07ridx7h
In a subsequent post, Ms Walsh said: "The family will not be issuing any further statement, we simply ask that you share as far and wide as possible to help us trace these precious items and safely return them to our family."
Lancashire Police said officers were called just after 16:10 BST on Tuesday.
"Offenders have got into the house and stolen a safe containing watches, jewellery and credit cards.
"A football medal was also taken. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing," a force spokeswoman said.
