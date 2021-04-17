Investigation after man dies at Leicestershire egg farm
An investigation is under way after a 19-year-old man died at an egg farm.
Officers from Leicestershire Police were called to Sunrise Farm on Seagrave Road, Sileby, at about 16:15 BST on Monday.
They attended and found the man had died at the scene.
The Health and Safety Executive said it had visited the farm and an investigation was under way. Police said officers were carrying out inquiries on behalf of HM Coroner.
