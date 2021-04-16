BBC News

Injured man found on Norfolk beach as woman's body discovered in Leicester

Published
image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionPolice said the man was found on a beach in Hunstanton on Thursday

A man found with "life-threatening injuries" on a beach could be linked to the death of a woman in Leicester, police say.

Leicestershire Police said officers found the body of a woman in her 40s at a house on Tennis Court Drive at about 10:30 BST on Thursday.

A 54-year-old man from Leicester was found near Hunstanton, Norfolk, on the same day.

A force spokesman said they believed he "fell from the cliffs".

Forensic examinations are still being carried out at the Leicester address, and a post-mortem examination on the woman is due to take place on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield, who is leading the investigation, said: "At this stage, we believe the two incidents are linked and we are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the death."

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionPolice believe the man fell off a cliff onto the beach

