Leicester murder arrests after man found fatally injured in car
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with fatal injuries in a car after it was stopped by police.
The red Vauxhall Astra was pulled over by officers on Brighton Road, in Leicester, at about 03:00 BST on Monday.
Police said a man ran from the vehicle but was arrested nearby.
When the car was searched, another man was found with multiple injuries. He was taken to hospital but died later.
Leicestershire Police said the car was stopped after it was seen "being driven in an erratic manner". There were no other people in the vehicle.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, kidnap and theft of a motor vehicle.
A second man, 34, and a woman, 40, were later arrested on suspicion of murder.
Two other men, aged 44 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All five remain in custody.
Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Officers are carrying out inquiries to ascertain how the man suffered these injuries.
"While we have arrested people in connection with the incident, I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who has information and would ask anyone who thinks they can help to come forward as a matter of urgency."
He has appealed to anyone who has captured the car on CCTV or on a dashcam between Sunday night and Monday morning to contact the force.
