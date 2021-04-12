Teen's driving ban after boy's skull fractured in e-scooter crash
A teenager who fractured a six-year-old boy's skull after crashing into him on an electric scooter has been banned from driving for two years.
Brooklyn Smith said her brother Jamie was on the pavement outside his home in Leicester last year when he was hit.
Ms Smith said her brother is now "petrified" of the outside world.
The 17-year-old rider - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was also handed a 12-month youth referral order at Leicester Youth Court.
In addition to his driving ban, he was given an order "to deprive the defendant of his right to an electric scooter", and must pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Leicestershire Police said Jamie was with his father at the time of the crash, and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Last month the scooter rider pleaded guilty to six motoring offences, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failure to stop after an accident and use of a motor vehicle without insurance.
Ms Smith said her brother has "constant nightmares" about the crash, and warned the public about the dangers of using e-scooters.
While in Leicestershire and Rutland it is illegal to use an electric scooter on a public highway, a government trial is currently under way in some areas where rules are different, with the vehicles available to rent from government-approved schemes in Derby and Nottingham.
