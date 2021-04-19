Leicester murder arrest in beach case death inquiry
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman whose case is being linked to that of a man found critically injured on a beach.
The body of the 49-year-old victim was found in a house on Tennis Court Drive, Leicester on Thursday.
Police are linking her death to the case of a man believed to have fallen from cliffs near Hunstanton, Norfolk.
A man, 54, from Leicester, was arrested on Saturday.
A post mortem examination concluded the woman died as a result of a head injury.
The man found in Norfolk - also on Thursday - remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
