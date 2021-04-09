Man released on bail after infant death in Glenfield
- Published
A man who was arrested after the "unexplained" death of an infant has been released on bail.
Police were called to a property at Glen Park Avenue in Glenfield, Leicestershire, at about 08:00 BST on Thursday after the ambulance service reported the death.
Leicestershire Police said a 33-year-old man was detained in connection with the incident.
Inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances of the death.
The force, which is currently treating the death as "unexplained", has yet to confirm the age of the infant.
Det Insp Henry Henderson said: "This is an extremely sad incident involving the death of an infant at a property.
"As part of our initial enquiries, a man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail.
"Our investigation is continuing."
