Man arrested after 'unexplained' infant death in Glenfield
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after the death of an infant in Leicestershire.
Police were called to a property at Glen Park Avenue in Glenfield at about 08:00 BST on Thursday after the ambulance service reported the death.
The death is currently being treated as "unexplained".
Leicestershire Police said: "Our investigation is very much in its early stages and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
The force has not yet said what the man was arrested on suspicion of, adding it could not confirm the age of the infant.
