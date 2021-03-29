Emma-Jayne Magson jailed again after murdering boyfriend in row
A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death during an argument has been given a life sentence after twice being convicted of murdering him.
Emma-Jayne Magson alleged James Knight had been strangling her, so she stabbed him with a steak knife in self-defence.
She appealed against her conviction and had a retrial, but the jury did not accept her version of events.
Magson, 28, has now been given the same minimum term, 17 years, she was originally given in 2016.
Birmingham Crown Court heard Magson, who was 24 at the time, stabbed Mr Knight in the chest with a steak knife at her home in Sylvan Street in Leicester in the early hours of 27 March 2016.
They had been in a relationship since October 2015, which the judge said was "volatile and characterised by jealousy on both sides, verbal arguments and some degree of physical violence".
Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said there was no evidence Magson intended to kill Mr Knight, rather than cause him serious bodily harm.
The judge also acknowledged Mr Knight had pushed Magson "aggressively" into a car on the night of the stabbing, causing her to fall to the ground.
However, the judge said this was not provocation for Magson stabbing Mr Knight.