BBC News

Smita Mistry death: Leicester man due in court charged with murder

Published
image copyrightLeicester Media
image captionPolice said they received a call that "raised concerns" about the welfare of Smita Mistry on Tuesday

A man is due to appear before magistrates after being charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said officers found the body of Smita Mistry in a property on Gedge Way at about 20:10 GMT on Tuesday.

Frank Farrell was arrested by officers during the week.

The 36-year-old, of St Peter's Way in Leicester, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.