Man arrested in murder probe after woman found dead at Leicester house
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a property in Leicester.
Police said they received a call that "raised concerns" about the welfare of Smita Mistry at about 20:10 GMT on Tuesday.
The body of the 32-year-old - also known as Samita Saunders - was found at a house in Gedge Way.
A 36-year-old man, who officers believe was known to the deceased, remains in custody.
Leicestershire Police want to speak to anyone who may have had contact with Smita Mistry in the last week "no matter how insignificant the contact you had may seem".
Det Insp Nicole Main, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Our enquiries are very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and the events which have led up to Smita's death."
