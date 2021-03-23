Covid: Leicester plans door-to-door vaccines to boost uptake
Vaccinators could go door-to-door offering jabs in a bid to tackle low uptake in parts of a city where infection rates remain high.
Health officials in Leicester have said they are looking at "innovative" ways to reach more people.
This could include vaccinations for multi-generational households in parts of the city with high infection rates and low uptake.
The city has been subject to the longest lockdown in the UK.
Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland City Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said about 430,000 vaccinations had been carried out, but concerns about the levels of acceptance had led officials to look at other options.
The CCG said that while they would not be going door-to-door targeting whole streets, they would be visiting households where they know there has been vaccine hesitancy and where they could cover eligible patients belonging to different generations.
Other options include "pop-up clinics" outside factories and at shopping centres, opening later to allow those observing Ramadan to visit after fasting and women-only vaccination centres in mosques.
The focus will be on residents in wards where take-up rates for the vaccine are lowest - such as the St Matthews and St Peters ward, where only 71% of over 60s have had their first dose, according to data from Leicester City Council.
Dr Sulaxni Nainani, from the CCG, said "fantastic work" has already been carried out across the area, with the new initiatives planned to reach "certain pockets" where not as many people as expected have been vaccinated.
"What we have done is [come up with] innovative ways to reach those populations to ensure that the vaccine is taken, because these are the high-risk groups," she said.
"It's not just Leicester, we've got pockets in Loughborough, we've got pockets in Coalville.
"We're working with these populations groups, with faith communities, to see what would suit [them], and [creating] bespoke models for those areas, because we know that one size doesn't fit all."
