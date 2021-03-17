Norton Motorcycles: Former boss criticised over pension cash
- Published
The former boss of the Norton Motorcycles company has been accused of showing "no compassion" over the return of missing pensions.
Stuart Garner was ordered last year to return millions to investors but due to an appeal, nothing has been paid out.
Sally Holmes is seeking £140,000 invested in the firm by her late father Robert Dewar in 2012.
She said Mr Garner had personally assured her the money was safe and has been unhappy with the lack of action.
Since being founded in 1898, Leicestershire-based Norton Motorcycles had grown to become one of the world's most famous motorcycle brands.
Mr Garner was in charge of the firm from 2008 until its collapse in January 2020.
He was also a trustee of three pension schemes linked to the firm - Dominator 2012, Commando 2012, and Donington MC.
In June, the Pensions Ombudsman said Mr Garner "acted dishonestly and in breach of his duty" as a trustee and ordered him to repay at least £11m.
Mr Dewer, a businessman from Chelmsford in Essex, died with multiple sclerosis in November 2019 aged 64.
His family had been trying since 2015 to get back the £140,000 he had invested.
Ms Holmes said: "Even though I had a really bad feeling, every now and then Stuart himself would contact me and reassure me, 'No this is real, this is a real company'.
"I told him several times why we wanted the money, which was so my mum could take some time out from working to help take care of my dad.
"I explained this several times and there has been just no compassion whatsoever."
'Not fair'
The family has received a small amount of compensation but Ms Holmes said much of that was spent on legal representation to secure the money.
Ms Holmes said: "Other people might not have anyone to help them, or the time, or know where to start or the money for a solicitor and that's just not fair.
"The system seems stacked against the people who have been wronged."
Administrators sold Norton Motorcycles to Indian firm TVS Motor Company for £16m and its Donington Hall base for £4m in a separate deal.
About £8.5m has been repaid to banks and another large creditor.
Administrators said they were liaising with new trustees over the pension investors.
Mr Garner's appeal is due to be heard in the High Court next month.
He declined to comment when contacted by the BBC.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.