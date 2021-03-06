Warning over Leicestershire dog theft 'secret markings'
- Published
Dog thieves could be using marks made in special paint to identify potential targets, police have said.
After a dog was taken in Hallaton, Leicestershire, on Wednesday night, officers said white markings were reported on number of houses.
The paint looks white in daylight but reflects UV light, making it more obvious at night.
Police said the stolen dog was found but the timeframe of the theft made the link with markings "very credible".
A spokesman said: "Last night residents of a village where a dog was stolen (and thankfully recovered) within our district identified UV paint or markings had been used on their outside wall or gate as a potential marker.
"This was done to a number of houses in the village."
Officers asked households with dogs to review home and garden security.
The markings have so far not been reported anywhere else.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.