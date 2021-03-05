Police name victim in Leicester murder probe
A woman whose death sparked a murder investigation has been named by police.
Police said a post-mortem examination concluded 29-year-old Geetika Goyal was stabbed.
She was found lying injured in Uppingham Close in Leicester at about 02:25 GMT on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 28-year-old Leicester man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
A property on Wintersdale Road is cordoned off.
Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
