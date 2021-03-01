Syston stabbing: Murder arrest over death of Connor Black
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a 24-year-old man who died after being stabbed in the chest.
Officers found Connor Black injured at a property in St Columba Way, Syston, Leicestershire at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A 21-year-old man from the Charnwood area has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said they believe the two men knew each other and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
