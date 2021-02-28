Leicestershire owner 'afraid' for stolen cancer support dog
- Published
The owner of a cancer support dog has said "every day hurts" since she was stolen from her home.
Police received a report that a black Labrador was stolen from a property near Billesdon, Leicestershire, overnight between 18 and 19 February.
The dog, called Purdey, has helped her owner to recover from cancer by giving her "purpose" and "something to focus on" after her treatment.
Leicestershire Police said enquiries are ongoing to locate the dog.
'Scared and confused'
Purdey's owner, who doesn't want to be named, described her pet as "the most beautiful, loyal, kind dog".
She said: "I needed her when she came to me. She gave me a purpose. She was something just for me.
"When you've recovered from an illness and have gone through the treatment it's very good to walk and it was good to have something to focus on and she gave me joy.
"Every day it hurts waiting for her and I'm afraid for her.
"She needs to come home to everything she knows and loves. She's going to be scared and confused."
The owner is getting help from Beauty's Legacy - an organisation that helps to reunite pets with their owners.
Lisa Dean, from Beauty's Legacy, said: "As a cancer support dog she will be hugely distressed being separated from her owner. They have a unique bond.
"She has been a rock to her owner and something to bring her joy through the darkest of times."
Purdey is described as a very large and heavy-set Labrador with a distinctive hair ridge down her nose and a dip at the base of her tail.