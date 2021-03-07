Family 'proud' of path honour for boy killed on bike
The family of a boy who died when he fell into the path of a lorry while cycling to school have said they are "proud" a route is being developed in his name.
Adam Mugridge, 13, was cycling on a pavement in 2006 on the A4304 in Lubenham, Leicestershire, when he fell.
A charity set up to create a path to remember him has raised £140,000.
Leicestershire County Council said it was in talks with the trustees about developing the route as a cycleway.
'Mixture of emotions'
Lucie Mugridge, Adam's sister, said the footpath - which runs along a disused railway line between Lubenham and Market Harborough - would be known as Adam's Mile.
It obtained planning permission in March 2020 but Miss Mugridge, 25, said the "ultimate goal" was to turn it into a cycle path.
She said "it means the world" the footpath is now taking shape, with signs along the route in Leicestershire and more markers due for the Northamptonshire section.
"It's kind of a mixture of emotions because obviously it's great we've got the route," she said.
"It is something to have in Adam's memory but it's also with a lot of feelings of hurt and sadness that obviously comes from the reason behind creating the route."
Miss Mugridge said the path "is a project for the community", adding that it makes her feel "a lot of pride".
"You see so many people walking the route and using it.
"I saw somebody the other day and they were like, 'Are you going to go down Adam's Mile?'
"That's the most remarkable thing - to hear people talking about it in that way. It's just great."
The Adam Mugridge Memorial Fund - also known as AdamSmile - was founded by his parents shortly after the accident to raise money for a safe cycle route.
Trevor Pendleton, from Leicestershire County Council, said: "We are talking to the trustees of AdamSmile about developing the public footpath and how best to move forward with the proposed cycleway."
