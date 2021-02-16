Drugs 'worth £200k' found at airport among pond equipment
- Published
A man and woman have been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £200,000 were found at East Midlands Airport.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the pair, both aged 25, were arrested on suspicion of smuggling offences in Northampton on Tuesday.
It comes after officials found 11kg of drugs hidden in a package of pond filtration equipment at the airport.
The package, found on 5 February, had been sent from the Netherlands.
About 2kg of cocaine, 4kg of ketamine and 5kg of amphetamines were seized.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were very pleased to assist the NCA with this investigation.
"People often think drugs are a victimless crime but what they don't realise is that the people at the top of the chain often exploit vulnerable adults and children, putting them in danger and making them take all the risks."
The pair remain in custody for questioning.