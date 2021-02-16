'Distraught' woman's cockerpoo stolen from Lutterworth kennels
- Published
A woman recovering from an operation has offered a reward for the return of her dog which was stolen from kennels.
Three-year-old apricot cockerpoo Logan had been placed into kennels in Lutterworth, Leicestershire while his owner received hospital treatment.
He was taken from the Wharf House Kennels between midnight and 06:30 GMT on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said it was investigating the "very distressing" incident.
Logan had been staying at kennels for a few weeks as his 68-year-old owner's husband was too frail to care for him alone.
The couple, from Burbage, said they were "distraught" and appealed for his return.
'Devastating'
They have enlisted the help of dog rescue group, Beauty's Legacy, to find him.
Volunteer, Lisa Dean said the owner was "really poorly" and added Logan had been her "soulmate" during lockdown.
"The dog has kept her going this year and has been her world. It is just devastating," she said.
"They have used those kennels for 20 years so it's not like they just plucked one. It was an emergency."
She added the couple were offering a negotiable reward in the hope of recovering Logan.
Logan has been microchipped and was wearing an orange collar with a blue, acrylic tag at the time of the theft.
PC Hayley Stokes said: "This has been a very distressing incident for his owner.
"We believe Logan may be being kept locally and urge anyone who may have seen him to contact us."