Covid: Wigston care home warned over cleaning failings
A care home failed to bolster cleaning arrangements despite two Covid outbreaks, inspectors have found.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Conifer Lodge in Wigston, Leicestershire, as inadequate following a visit in September.
Inspectors spotted a resident with Covid symptoms sitting with other residents in a communal dining area.
The visit came after a manager had expressed concern to the CQC about infection control, staffing and safety.
'Inappropriate touching'
The watchdog's report said: "Despite the service having had two previous outbreaks of Covid-19, government guidance was not followed to minimise the risk of further outbreaks.
"Procedures were not in place to, where possible, socially distance people in the service.
"One person displaying Covid-19 symptoms was sitting with non-symptomatic people in the communal dining room.
"The provider explained social distancing measures were not considered unless a positive Covid-19 test had been confirmed. This is in direct conflict with current guidance to minimise the spread of infection.
"When we discussed this with the provider and registered managers, they told us they had not increased daily cleaning in response to Covid 19, including high touch areas such as door handles and handrails.
"This meant cleaning arrangements were not sufficient to reduce potential risk of the spread of infection."
Staffing levels were also a concern, with one relative telling the CQC: "There is a lack of staff to monitor people. My [family member] was involved in an incident where another resident inappropriately 'touched them'.
"I wasn't made aware at the time which I was annoyed about. I don't blame the staff as there isn't enough of them to watch what's going on."
Service shortfalls
Records showed one resident had been given a double dose of blood-thinning medication in error, while inspectors also found people had sustained serious injuries.
The CQC report said although one manager had identified at least eight staff vacancies, there were no plans to fill them.
"The provider and registered managers did not act on previous failings," the CQC concluded.
"There were no plans in place at the time of the inspection to demonstrate the importance of addressing the shortfalls in the service to bring about the improvements identified."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the home had been invited to comment.
