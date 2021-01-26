Howard Staff death: Carer used victim's cash on girlfriend's shopping
A carer who killed a "frail" man by barging him to the floor during a burglary has been jailed.
Howard Staff, 66, who was housebound, died after sustaining a punctured lung in the break-in at Gibson Close, Wigston, Leicester, on 13 January 2020.
Leicester Crown Court heard Jack Tebbutt, 20, "jumped over" Mr Staff on the floor and took "hundreds of pounds" before spending the money on his girlfriend during a shopping spree.
He was jailed for nearly six years.
The court heard Tebbutt, of Central Avenue, Wigston, had previously looked after Mr Staff on 11 occasions as a "fill-in" for the regular carer and believed his victim to be "immobile".
Prosecuting, Nadia Silver QC said Tebbutt entered the house at about 16:00 GMT and "barged past" Mr Staff, causing him to fall.
The defendant moved past Mr Staff and took "hundreds of pounds" from a plastic takeaway box in the lounge before leaving, the court heard.
Mr Staff was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of 14 January from internal injuries.
The following day, Tebbutt spent £400 on a shopping trip and meal with his girlfriend at the city's Highcross shopping centre.
'What cowards do'
Mr Staff lived with his 77-year-old brother, David, who was also at home and suffered injuries in the attack after he was struck to the face with his brother's Zimmer frame as he fell to the ground.
Tebbutt admitted manslaughter, burglary and perverting the course of justice after telling his girlfriend to lie to police about his whereabouts, the court heard.
He was jailed for five years and 10 months on Tuesday.
In a victim impact statement, niece Tracey Smith said Mr Staff was a "kind-hearted man willing to do anything for anyone".
"Never should Howard have died for the stupidity of someone's actions to impress his friends," she added.
"This is what cowards do and it's disgusting to prey on vulnerable people who are unable to put up a fight.
"We are still angry and upset... an innocent and frail man was killed for no reason."
Defending, Kevin Barry QC said Tebbutt was "genuinely very sorry for what he's done and has learnt a terrible lesson from it".
"Nothing that Mr Tebbutt says or does will entirely repair or mend the heartbreak that has been caused," he added.
Speaking about Mr Staff, Judge Phillip Head said: "Although he was only 66, he was in very poor health, housebound, restricted to the ground floor.
"You [Tebbutt] knew how frail he was. I have no doubt that you chose him as a victim of your burglary for that reason. You decided his condition made him a good target."
