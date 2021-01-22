Hassan Jama death: Man, 18, jailed for stab murder of student
A man has been jailed for life after murdering a 19-year-old student in a stabbing in Leicester.
Police were called to a report a man had been stabbed on Bartholomew Street just before 02:30 BST on 18 July.
Hassan Jama was pronounced dead on nearby Myrtle Road a short time later, Leicestershire Police said.
Ishaq Hassanjee, 18, was found guilty of murder at Leicester Crown Court on Friday and ordered to serve at least 19 years in prison.
He was given a further sentence of 18 months, which will run concurrently, after admitting having a bladed article in a public place.
A second man, 19, was previously arrested on suspicion of murder in Gloucester but later released with no further action.
Police said a number of witnesses reported hearing an altercation in the street, with some saying they saw Hassanjee lunge at Mr Jama.
They said Mr Jama then shouted to Hassanjee, of Bartholomew Street, as he fled on foot to Myrtle Road, where he collapsed as a result of his injuries.
Officers deployed to the scene spotted Hassanjee, and as he had blood on his clothing, he was arrested.
Police then searched the area and found two knives with blood on them.
One was found near to Mr Jama on Myrtle Road while the other was hidden in an alleyway.
Mr Jama was described by his family as "both a son and a kind, loving brother".
In a statement, the family said: "His future was bright. He was studying accounting and finance at university and wanted to make something of himself.
"Hassan's death has had a huge impact on all of us.
"We will never fully come to terms with our loss and Hassan's death will have a lifelong impact on all of us."
Det Insp Nicole Main, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, said: "This horrific crime also had a significant impact on residents within the Highfields community."