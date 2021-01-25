Howard Staff: Man admits manslaughter over burglary death
- Published
A man has admitted the manslaughter of a 66-year-old man injured during a burglary in Leicester.
Howard Staff, who was housebound, discovered an intruder at his home in Gibson Close, Wigston, on 13 January 2020.
He was pushed to the floor and died in hospital hours later.
At Leicester Crown Court, Jack Tebbutt, 20, of Central Avenue, Wigston, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.
At an earlier hearing Tebbutt also admitted one count of burglary and a further charge of perverting the course of justice.
Police said Mr Staff was in the house with his 77-year-old brother when he found Tebbutt in the hallway.
He called out to his brother but Tebbutt pushed passed him, causing him to fall to the floor where he lay injured.
Tebbutt stepped over him and stole a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene, officers said.
An 18-year-old woman also pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice related to the case at a hearing last year.
She will be sentenced at a later date, police said.
Mr Staff's family had described him as a "gentle man" who was no threat to anyone.
Four men, two aged 20, one aged 22 and another aged 21, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released with no further action.
Two teenagers, aged 16, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery, have been released with no further action.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.