Skeletons found walled up at Leicestershire monastery
- Published
Mystery surrounds a collection of human bones discovered during building work at a Leicestershire monastery.
The gruesome surprise came when bricks were pulled from a wall at Mount St Bernard Abbey near Coalville.
Examination of the bones showed they were from an anatomical display, with some being numbered and wired together.
A spokesman said the building in which they were found dates from 1860, but there is no record of where they came from or why they were walled up.
Mount St Bernard Abbey is a Roman Catholic monastic community founded in 1835.
The bones were discovered on Monday when part of a wall was removed during construction work at the chapter house.
Father Joseph Delargy, the monastery's abbot, said they were alerted by the builder.
"There were a couple of bones already out, but when we shone a torch through the hole, we saw lots more.
"What was really creepy was some were still wired together, making recognisable hands and feet".
'No records'
Once it became clear they were human, police were called but officers were satisfied they were not connected with any crime.
The bones come from two individuals but neither make up a complete skeleton.
Father Joseph added: "The mystery is what were the bones doing there, who put them there and when?
"There are no records in the abbey archives of anything like this.
"It may be that some other institution or hospital thought this was a suitable place for the bones to come, but that doesn't explain why they were put there when we have a proper cemetery in the grounds."
The abbey authorities said they would put the bones back, as they had been there for 160 years.
A small memorial will be set up.
