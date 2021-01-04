Leicester primary closes as only two teachers willing to return
- Published
A primary head has had to close his school after all but two teachers refused to come in because of concerns over coronavirus transmission rates.
Shaftesbury Junior School in Leicester told parents on Sunday it would not reopen until next week at the earliest.
It is one of dozens of East Midlands primary schools to have to partially or fully close after unions called for a "pause" in the return to school.
The Department for Education said closing should only be a "last resort".
Karl Stewart, the junior school head teacher, said he would have opened the 230-pupil school as planned on Tuesday after an inset day on Monday but as only two of his nine teachers were willing to come in, that will not be possible.
They will now move to online learning.
He said: "I respect the teachers' decision.
"It's not that my staff don't want to be here, school is the best place for kids - it's about the transmission rates being so high."
Mr Stewart recognised some parents supported schools staying open and some did not but said: "The messages we've had so far from parents have been positive - things like, 'thank you for not coming back'."
Many schools across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire have been announcing either full or partial closures, often in response to teachers saying they would not be coming in.
'Very low risk'
The National Education Union has advised teachers they can work from home on safety grounds.
It estimates about 40% of Leicester primaries are facing some form of closure.
In Nottingham the city council has said it will support any head teacher who decides not to reopen following a risk assessment, as has the mayor of Leicester.
The prime minister has assured parents the risk to children is "very, very low", adding schools in areas which have not been told to close are "safe".
A Department for Education spokesman said: "Children's education has consistently been a national priority, which is why we want classrooms to reopen wherever possible in the new term.
"Schools will continue to implement appropriate safety measures to help mitigate the risk of transmission."
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.