Covid-19: Tier 4 restrictions for Leicester 'deflating'
By David Pittam & Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
News the first UK city subject to a local lockdown is once again being put under tougher restrictions has been described as "deflating" by residents.
Most of the East Midlands, including Leicester, learned on Wednesday they were being put into tier four from New Year's Eve.
The city has been under Covid measures longer than anywhere in England.
While some supported the new rules, others expressed frustration.
Nursing student Gemma Grimbley said it felt like Leicester has "never come out" of lockdown, having gone into the UK's first local lockdown in June.
The 28-year-old said she had been expecting the city would be put into tier four, along with so many other parts of England, but added the news was, "a bit deflating".
"I'm hopeful for the vaccine, but it feels a long way off right now," she said.
Pritesh Karia, 50, a tech support worker from Rushey Mead, said he was "expecting" the move, adding it "should have been done a long time ago".
He said: "The biggest problem is people are not obeying the restrictions."
Peter White, 49, from Westcotes, said: "It's happening everywhere so I don't think there's anything about Leicester specifically.
"It just has to be done."
For 42-year-old balloon seller Paul Martin, support for small businesses during 2021 was uppermost in his thoughts.
"It's going to be really hard," he said.
"Some shops are not going to be here when this is over - it won't be the same as it was before."
In Nottingham, which had been in tier three since late October, street trader Annette Clay said she had not had "enough notice" to clear her stall of stock.
"I'm probably the only street trader out," she said.
"I have had no wages for four months already this year and it looks like January will be no different."
Lauren Swindles, a first-year geography student from neighbouring Derby, was making the short trip to Nottingham to collect items from her city centre flat.
"I'm just a bit fed up of it really," the 18-year-old said.
"I know it's necessary, but it's ridiculous because I can't go to uni and fully do my course.
"I can't see my friends and it's impacting [on] everyone's mental health."
Graham Pilkington, 59, from Carlton, who works as a caretaker in flats in the city centre, said he was avoiding unnecessary trips.
"If it were all to open up again tomorrow, I still wouldn't go out for a couple of months," he said.
Edward Hartstone, also from Carlton, was in Nottingham city centre for a dentist's appointment.
"I haven't been into town for weeks," the 45-year-old said.
"To think it's New Year's Eve - it's incredible how quiet it is.
"I think the restrictions have come in a little bit late, [but] the virus is out-of-control, so there is a need for them.
"In July, the feeling was that by Christmas it would be pretty much getting back to normal, but obviously the virus has developed.
"I never thought there would be a whole year of this."
Marie West, who had come into Nottingham to use the bank, said the tougher restrictions in England were, "a good thing because cases are going up and up".
"I thought it should have come earlier instead of this Christmas break," the 60-year-old said.
"I'm worried about tonight when people might go a bit silly, but it'll just be me and my partner at home.
"I'm a mother and grandmother, so I think I have to lead by example."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures on Wednesday, saying they were designed, "to save lives and protect the NHS".
