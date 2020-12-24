Man who slit Leicester boy's throat has sentence increased
- Published
A man who was jailed for life after a string of random attacks, including slitting the throat of a 10-year-old boy, has had his sentence increased.
Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal, 33, targeted his victims at various locations in Leicester in January.
Last month, he was found guilty of four counts of attempted murder.
At the time, Racitalal, formerly of Finsbury Road, Leicester, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years and six months.
On Wednesday at Leicester Crown Court, the term was increased to 29 years and six months.
Judge Mr Justice Thomas Linden QC previously said Racitalal's offences "clearly demonstrate" he was dangerous and the attacks were carried out "without any reason".
A jury heard that over two weeks Racitalal drove into a five-year-old girl in a car park, stabbed a mother who was in the street with her two young children, and stabbed a man walking home from a shop.
On 18 January, he targeted a 10-year-old boy who "came within millimetres of death" when he received 10cm (4in) deep gash to his neck as he stood outside his house.
Racitalal handed himself in two days later, after CCTV of the attacks was released on social media.