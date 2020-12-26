Leicester friends feed 2,000 people Christmas dinner
By Amy Woodfield
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Three friends made and handed out more than 2,000 Christmas dinners for homeless and vulnerable people over the course of four days.
The trio, from Leicester, prepared and cooked the meals at a bar and restaurant and then charities helped distribute them to those most in need.
The majority were given to the homeless in the Midlands but some went as far as Scotland.
The friends have more the doubled the record of 700 meals they set last year.
Jack Meldrum, George Stewart and Tallulah Horton ran the project for four days last week, making a total of 2,041 Christmas dinners.
The meals were mostly given to homeless charities but some also went to those in social housing and elderly people.
They spent about £5,000 on food - money that was raised by Mr Meldrum, who works in marketing and appealed to his clients for donations.
The food was cooked and prepared at The Pumping Station in Cropston, Leicestershire, where the friends set up a production-line style system.
Mr Stewart, a professional chef, ran the kitchen with help from trainee chefs at Leicester College.
Once cooked, the meals were put together in recyclable containers.
Mr Meldrum, 24, said: "They weren't just rushed meals, they were better than some Christmas dinners I've done myself, they were restaurant quality."
Most of the meals were dropped off at charity collection points but others were served directly to the homeless.
Some were even frozen and taken to Scotland to be distributed.
Mr Meldrum said the four days were "fun" but there were emotional moments.
"You see how much people really need food and how bad the situation is across the country so it can be a bit upsetting at times," he said.
"It's a ridiculously rewarding feeling knowing you're feeding a whole area of the country for a day," he added.
One of the organisations they took meals to was Walkers Notts, a not-for-profit group that helps the homeless.
The people they support would normally have a Christmas dinner at the local Salvation Army but it was unable to provide one this year.
Denise Walker, who runs the group, said it was "fantastic" and saved her the stress of cooking one instead.
Mr Meldrum also surprised Ms Walker with £1,250 from the money they had left over.
She said: "I had tears in my eyes."
"For the last six months I've paid for everything myself out of my own pocket," she added.
"It keeps us going and that's the amazing thing.
"If we didn't have that I was seriously thinking about packing in after Christmas."
