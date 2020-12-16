Loughborough University student died from drugs mix
A student collapsed in a nightclub and died following a "fatal dose" of MDMA and ketamine, an inquest has heard.
Ryan Winkler, 21, was at Echoes nightclub, in Loughborough, when he reacted to the drugs in the early hours of 21 June 2019.
His parents said their son was "smart and sensible".
Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawdon concluded the combined effects of the drugs led to a cardiac arrest and subsequent death.
Mr Winkler, from Folkestone, Kent, was a second-year human biology student at Loughborough University.
His girlfriend Rebecca Law told Loughborough Coroner's Court they had taken drugs before leaving home, then ketamine in an alleyway and two doses of MDMA while out.
"This was a small amount compared to what we had done before," she said.
Ms Law said the nightclub was "really, really hot and packed" and, at 02:11 BST, she noticed a change in her boyfriend.
"Ryan wasn't smiling. His face was frozen," she added.
"I was trying to talk to him but I was not getting much out of him."
Mr Winkler was treated in a first aid room by medic Nash Gooderham.
He described Mr Winkler as semi-conscious, very sweaty, and "very stiff".
Mr Gooderham said he "did everything" but said if event organisers DBE had provided a radio he could have responded quicker.
Mr Winkler was pronounced dead at Leicester Royal Infirmary shortly after 03:30 BST.
A pathologist confirmed he died as a result of multiple drug toxicity.
'Part of scene'
His father Trevor Winkler said his son's drug-taking came as a "shock".
"When he lived at home, he didn't go out partying. He didn't come home drunk...he was very smart and very sensible," he said.
"It just seems they liked that club's music and [taking drugs] was a part of that scene."
Ms Rawden said she was "extremely concerned" Mr Gooderham was left without access to a radio and added she would write to organisers DBE.
"Whilst I don't think it would have changed things for Ryan, it could change something for someone in the future," she added.
DBE have been contacted for a response.
A Loughborough University spokesperson said it "frequently" reminded students of the dangers of taking drugs.
"Our sincere kind thoughts go out to Ryan's family and friends," she added.
