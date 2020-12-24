Cossington boy, 7, to finish 'mile-a-day' lockdown runs
- Published
A seven-year-old boy is due to complete a 325-mile lockdown running challenge that started around the time of the first national lockdown.
Charlie Slack, from Cossington in Leicestershire, decided to run at least a mile every day from 20 March.
Since then, the young runner has ran some extra miles and raised more than £3,700 for three children's charities.
He will complete his challenge on Christmas Eve, with neighbours set to cheer him on for his final mile.
Charlie's mother Alex said her son had been inspired after going for a run when schools were closed on 20 March, and saying he wanted to "do some good to help people".
"We came up with this challenge and it's just carried on," she said.
"He has been out whatever he's feeling, whatever the weather."
She said in the beginning he had been "very enthusiastic" and ran further than a mile some days, so he will have completed 325 miles by Christmas Eve.
Mrs Slack added it was "just lovely" their neighbours were planning to clap for him on his final mile through the village.
"It's amazing how the whole community have come together and got behind him," she said.
Mrs Slack said Charlie had been seriously ill after contracting meningitis as a young baby which was why his charity fundraising meant so much.
"We so nearly lost him," she said.
"We are so lucky to have him. It is really nice to see him well and running.
"When he ran his 300th mile, his classmates all ran with him.
"Seeing him doing this, getting everyone involved and raising money, was just humbling and inspiring to see."
Charlie has raised money for local charity Alex's Wish, Young Minds and Meningitis Now.
Tom Nutt, chief executive at Meningitis Now, said: "What a wonderfully uplifting achievement from a remarkable young boy. Thank you so much to Charlie and everyone who has supported him and the family on this challenge.
"Charlie's efforts will make a real difference to those who are at risk from meningitis and those whose lives have already been changed forever because of it."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.