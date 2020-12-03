World War Two veteran 'was crying out for help in own urine'
- Published
Care home bosses have apologised over the care of a World War Two veteran whose family say was found "crying out for help" in his own urine and faeces.
Norman Bott's daughter-in-law said she found him hanging out of his chair with a puddle on the floor at Cedar Court Care Home in Wigston in April 2019.
The 92-year-old, who had suffered a stroke and had dementia, died in January.
The home has acknowledged shortcomings in Mr Bott's care.
Sue Bott told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) she had decided to visit her father-in-law unannounced one day on the way home from work.
'Disgusting and depressing'
She said: "He was crying out for help, I heard him as I was walking up to his room, I saw him from the corridor.
"I shouted for someone to come and tried to calm him down."
She said she took a photo of the scene, which has been seen by the LDRS, to "make sure it never happened again".
"It is the most disgusting and depressing picture I have ever seen," she said.
Mrs Bott said Norman was moved to another care home afterwards as Cedar Court said it could no longer meet his needs.
The LDRS submitted a Freedom of Information request to reveal the name of the home after the incident was mentioned in an anonymous Local Government Ombudsman decision report.
"We've got nothing to be ashamed of. Norman had nothing to be ashamed of, he did nothing wrong," the family added.
"People should know where this was, that this happened. It is absolutely in the public interest and if it stops another family experiencing something similar it will make this worth it."
The family said Norman, who served with the Gordon Highlanders, had used £61,000 of his life savings for his care at the Leicestershire home.
They said: "There were some good times at the home, but every day he was there should have been a good day, that's why we chose the home, that's what Norman was paying for."
A spokesperson for the home said the concerns raised by the Bott family were reviewed and responded to in April 2019.
"Our care records and subsequent investigation and monitoring visits could not verify all aspects of their complaint, and this was a view shared by the local authority's independent review," the spokesperson said.
"We nevertheless acknowledged that there were some shortcomings in the care provided to their late father which we apologised for in writing and again at a later meeting with the family.
"At the time of the complaint, neither the Care Quality Commission (CQC) nor the local authority had concerns regarding the general quality of care being provided at the home."