BBC News

Man found not guilty of Mountsorrel flat murder

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionMichael McNee was found dead at a flat in Chestnut Court on 22 May

A man has been cleared of murdering another man who was found dead at a flat in Leicestershire.

The body of Michael McNee, 40, was discovered in Chestnut Court, Mountsorrel, on 22 May.

Benjamin Bracegirdle, 42, of Pinfold Gate, Loughborough, was charged with Mr McNee's murder but was found not guilty after a two-week trial at Leicester Crown Court.

He has been released from custody, Leicestershire Police said.

After his death, Mr McNee's "heartbroken" family previously said he was a "much-loved son, brother, nephew and uncle".

  • Latest news and stories from the East Midlands

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Leicestershire Police
  • Mountsorrel