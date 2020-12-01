Man found not guilty of Mountsorrel flat murder
A man has been cleared of murdering another man who was found dead at a flat in Leicestershire.
The body of Michael McNee, 40, was discovered in Chestnut Court, Mountsorrel, on 22 May.
Benjamin Bracegirdle, 42, of Pinfold Gate, Loughborough, was charged with Mr McNee's murder but was found not guilty after a two-week trial at Leicester Crown Court.
He has been released from custody, Leicestershire Police said.
After his death, Mr McNee's "heartbroken" family previously said he was a "much-loved son, brother, nephew and uncle".
