Mohammed Jibreel: Men jailed over 'senseless' alleyway murder
- Published
Two men have been jailed for life after murdering a man in a "mindless and senseless" attack in an alleyway.
Mohammed Jibreel, 21, was found stabbed in the St Matthews area of Leicester in September 2019. He died in hospital.
Abdourahmaane Sidibe fled to France after the attack but was later arrested near Paris.
Sidibe, 21, was told he would serve at least 25 years in jail, while 20-year-old Ali Mohammed was given a minimum term of 12 years.
They were found guilty at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.
Police said Sidibe, of Orson Street in the city, and Mohammed, of Pembroke Street, were seen following Mr Jibreel into the alleyway in an area known as "The Spine" on 21 September.
Witnesses reported hearing a confrontation before seeing the victim, bleeding from a wound, being chased by men - one of whom was believed to be carrying a knife.
CCTV was obtained showing Sidibe and Mohammed running from the area. They were then picked up in a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Regouane Delecolle, according to police.
Mr Jibreel had suffered a "significant stab wound" to his back and died in hospital the following day.
Police said Mohammed was arrested on 25 September, while Sidibe fled to France with the help of Delecolle, who bought his tickets.
In December, after a European arrest warrant was issued, Sidibe was found near the French capital.
In a statement, Mohammed Jibreel's family said he was an "energetic person who loved his family".
"Our lives will never be the same again since that fateful day when we learnt we had lost our beloved Mohammed because of the brutal and selfish actions of others," they said.
"Mohammed brought so much joy to us during his short life and we will always remember the happier times with him. We will never forget him."
Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood said the stabbing was a "mindless and senseless attack".
"It was also an attack which happened in broad daylight and a number of people saw Mr Jibreel immediately after the incident and tried to help him," he said.
"I have no doubt that many of those people will never forget what they saw on that day."
Sidibe was also found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon.
Delecolle, of Withcote Avenue, Leicester, was convicted of two counts of assisting an offender. He admitted possession of an offensive weapon.
He was jailed for six years and 11 months.
A fourth man, 19-year-old Abdullahi Botan, of Rainworth Road, Leicester, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.
