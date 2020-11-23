Bird flu outbreak at Melton's Twinlakes theme park
- Published
A bird flu outbreak at a Leicestershire theme park will see up to 175 poultry and captive birds culled.
The BBC understands the H5N8 strain of avian flu has been discovered at Twinlakes Park in Melton Mowbray.
On Saturday, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed the virus was found at a site near Melton.
It said the affected birds - who are all at risk of infection - would now be culled.
A temporary control zone is now in place around the area to reduce the spread of the virus.
Defra said further tests were being carried out to determine the pathogenicity of the outbreak.
Defra's control zone in Melton will remain in place until it is withdrawn.
It means bird keepers within the zone must follow procedures to reduce the spread of the disease, which includes keeping a record of visitors, of poultry and restricting their movements.
Workers also need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures, and vehicles need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
H5N8 is the same strain that was also found earlier this month at a non-poultry premises in Gloucestershire, as well as farms in Cheshire and Kent.
The UK's chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said a nationwide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was in place to ensure the disease could be eradicated "as quickly as possible".
"Bird-keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining strong biosecurity measures on their premises," she said.
Ms Middlemiss said whether people kept a few birds or thousands, it was now a legal requirement for them to follow the procedures.
Public Health England added the risk to public health was very low.
Twinlakes, which has been closed during the latest national lockdown, has been approached for a comment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.