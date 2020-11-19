Murder arrest after woman's body found in back garden
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in her back garden last year.
Leicestershire Police said the body of the woman, 70, was found in Shelland Close, Market Harborough, Leicestershire, on 12 August 2019.
Paramedics attended and despite efforts to revive her, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 71-year-old man, from Market Harborough, was detained earlier on Thursday and remains in police custody.
Det Insp Nicole Main, from Leicestershire Police, said: "Specialist officers have been deployed to support the family at this time and we are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the inquiry."
