De Montfort University students call for 'anti-Semitic' name to go
- Published
The name of a university must be changed because of its links to anti-Semitism, student campaigners say.
De Montfort University is named after Simon De Montfort, a 13th knight known as the father of democracy.
But the students' union in Leicester has said his persecution of the Jewish community meant the name did not reflect "core values and beliefs".
The university said it "absolutely stands against racism in all its forms" and welcomed honest debate.
Simon De Montfort, Earl of Leicester, led opposition to the unpopular King Henry III.
While he had the upper hand, De Montfort called a Parliament in 1265 which had representatives from all across England and discussed unusually broad issues of governance.
But he was also a fanatical Christian who expelled Jews from Leicester and encouraged murderous attacks on other Jewish communities.
After the toppling of slave trader Edward Colston's statue in Bristol in June prompted a wider debate about historical links, De Montfort Students' Union has said the name must go.
"This is not a name which is reflective of our core values and beliefs," Aisha Ishmail, student opportunities and engagement executive, said.
"As an organisation we embrace equality and diversity and inclusion for all."
Ms Ishmail said they wanted the change in place by December 2023.
In a statement, the university said: "DMU absolutely stands against racism in all its forms, including anti-Semitism.
"As an educational and research institution, we welcome honest and critical debate and accept that this will involve difficult discussions around historical figures such as Simon de Montfort."