Coronavirus: Trust stops non-urgent operations amid second wave fears
Some non-urgent operations are being cancelled at a hospital trust amid fears the second wave of coronavirus will be worse than the first.
Leicestershire health boss Andy Williams said on Twitter people "have lockdown fatigue and staff are tired".
Pressure has been building in wards as cases continue to rise.
The University Hospitals of Leicester trust said cancer treatment, children's services and other non-urgent operations will still go ahead.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands Covid-19 patient numbers in the city's hospitals are at, or are rapidly approaching, the level seen during the first spike.
On Wednesday Mr Williams, chief executive of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland's clinical commissioning groups, tweeted: "Just finished LLR [Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland] Covid-19 meeting - health and care system now at high escalation.
"Second wave looks like it's going to be much worse than the first - plus people have lockdown fatigue and staff are really tired."
He added it was "absolutely vital" everyone follows public health advice.
Leicester and the neighbouring borough of Oadby and Wigston had England's 14th and 13th highest rates of infection respectively in the week leading up to 13 November, according to official figures.
For Leicester the rate was 526.2 per 100,000, while for Oadby and Wigston it was 527.9.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said at the height of the first coronavirus outbreak, Leicester's hospitals experienced its spike in patient numbers in April, when 79 coronavirus patients needed intensive care.
At the same time, the trust was treating 200 Covid positive patients a day.
Last month medics at Leicester's hospitals said they had been close to discharging the "last couple" of coronavirus patients before cases started to rise again.
Two weeks ago 150 patients were being treated across the trust's three hospital sites, with 18 of those infected being treated in intensive care.
On Friday patients arriving at A&E at the Leicester Royal Infirmary were having to wait up to five hours in the back of ambulances due to demand.
The trust has not yet said how many non-urgent operations are affected but a spokeswoman said a "high number" would continue.
She added patients should attend appointments unless told otherwise.